Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is down 0.4 percent, while the broader Nifty is 0.41 percent lower, retreating for a third day from record highs hit on Friday.

Sentiment weakens as foreign investors sold index futures, worth 11.70 billion Indian rupees ($193.21 million) over the previous two sessions.

Lenders lead declines given the sector comprises a major portion of index futures: ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) is down 1.6 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) falls 0.9 percent.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) falls 1.2 percent following disappointment over its January-March sales volume growth.

Other consumer stocks also fall, with ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) down 0.6 percent.

($1 = 60.5550 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)