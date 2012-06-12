Reuters Market Eye - Banking shares reverse earlier losses on rising hopes of twin cuts in the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio at the RBI meeting on June 18.

Data showing industrial output grew a weaker-than-expected 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, adds to the case of more aggressive action from the RBI, traders say.

Inflation data on Thursday will be key: a Reuters poll shows WPI likely accelerated 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, gain 0.9 percent after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent before the output data. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gains 0.75 percent, while SBI Bank (SBI.NS) gains 1 percent. Sensex gains 0.2 percent, while the Nifty adds 0.2 percent.