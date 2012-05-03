Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.44 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.51 percent, as banks are hit by RBI's directive to set aside more capital to meet BASEL III requirements. The banks have to maintain core Tier I capital of at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on an ongoing basis, the RBI said on Wednesday.
ICICI bank (ICBK.NS) shares are down 0.7 percent, State Bank of India (SBI.NS) drops 0.94 percent. The NSE bank index is down 0.6 percent.
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.