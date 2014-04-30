Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
MUMBAI The Nifty index fell on Wednesday to a 2-1/2 week low, retreating for a fourth session from a record high on Friday, as blue-chips geared to the domestic economy such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and ICICI Bank slumped in a bout of profit-taking.
A third consecutive session of sales by foreign investors in index futures on Tuesday also dampened the mood.
L&T (LART.NS) provisionally fell 1.8 percent while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) was down 1 percent.
The Nifty provisionally lost 0.06 percent after earlier marking its lowest level since April 7, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.08 percent lower.
($1 = 60.4225 rupees)
