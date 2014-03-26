Reuters Market Eye - Whether Indian equities can sustain a record-setting rally this month is becoming a big source of debate in markets.

Among the many arguments being made, bulls like to point out to two key factors: The first, that combined market cap of the BSE and NSE to overall India's GDP remains well below the previous record highs hit in 2007. (link.reuters.com/jum87v)

The second argument is a simple look at price-to-earnings, which shows the MSCI India trading at 14.3 times forward earnings, well below the 23 times in 2007. (link.reuters.com/wyd87v)

However, bears are bracing for a strong bout of volatility, especially when India kicks off elections next month while the global risk environment remains uncertain.

To these bears, the spike in volatility is best evidenced by a spike in India's VIX, often called a fear gauge that has accompanied the Nifty's record-setting rally (link.reuters.com/nas87v)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)