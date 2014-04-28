People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell on Monday for a second consecutive session, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) fell on profit-taking while choppy global shares also weighed.

L&T provisionally fell 1.6 percent ahead of its results later in the day, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS) ended lower 0.9 percent.

The Sensex provisionally closed 0.23 percent lower, while the broader Nifty lost 0.29 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)