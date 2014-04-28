Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell on Monday for a second consecutive session, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) fell on profit-taking while choppy global shares also weighed.
L&T provisionally fell 1.6 percent ahead of its results later in the day, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS) ended lower 0.9 percent.
The Sensex provisionally closed 0.23 percent lower, while the broader Nifty lost 0.29 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.