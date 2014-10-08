A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.08 percent, while the Nifty is down 0.1 percent.

The Nifty posted its lowest close since August 14 on Tuesday.

Indexes track weak Asian and U.S. markets, which fell on worries about waning global growth.

Growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in September, while German industrial output slumped.

Technology and healthcare stocks lead the decline.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) falls 2.3 percent, while Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) is down 2.9 percent.

Shares in Infosys (INFY.NS) fall 1.4 percent after Citigroup downgrades it ahead of earnings on Friday.

