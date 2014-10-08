Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.08 percent, while the Nifty is down 0.1 percent.
The Nifty posted its lowest close since August 14 on Tuesday.
Indexes track weak Asian and U.S. markets, which fell on worries about waning global growth.
Growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in September, while German industrial output slumped.
Technology and healthcare stocks lead the decline.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) falls 2.3 percent, while Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) is down 2.9 percent.
Shares in Infosys (INFY.NS) fall 1.4 percent after Citigroup downgrades it ahead of earnings on Friday.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.