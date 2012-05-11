MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell for a fourth straight session to its lowest close since January 16, led by continued selling in blue chips after a contraction in factory output weighed on a market already grappling with global risk aversion.

India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier. The data come on a day marked by drops in Asian stock markets because of JPMorgan's (JPM.N) $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy and a set of unexpectedly weak data from China.

However, some hopes for monetary easing at the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next month did help support markets. Goldman Sachs said India's weak output data, along with stable core inflation, increased the probability of further rate cuts.

Comments from a deputy governor at the RBI that the "tendency" for interest rates was "downward", despite its concerns about inflation, also raised those hopes.

Inflation data due on Monday will be key for markets, with traders saying the wholesale price index probably eased only slightly in April from a year ago. Markets are also likely to be impacted by the global risk environment.

"Risk aversion levels are similar to that of December," said Paras Adenwala, principal portfolio manager of Capital Portfolio Advisors, talking about a month that saw India's BSE index drop nearly 6 percent and the rupee hit a record low against the dollar.

"Positive policy moves should match with current negative global environment for India to emerge as a winner amid this risk off," he added.

The Sensex fell 0.77 percent to 16,292.98 points.

The benchmark index fell 3.2 percent for the week, marking its biggest weekly fall since mid-December and its third consecutive weekly loss.

The Nifty lost 0.74 percent.

Blue chips extended a rout, with shares in software services exporter Infosys (INFY.NS) falling 1.4 percent, having shed 5.4 percent for the week.

Cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) lost 2.1 percent on Friday.

Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) declined 1.5 percent after a sub-index of the industrial output data on Friday showed capital goods output dropped 21.3 percent in March.

Shares in JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) fell 5.1 percent after the company said India's top court had ordered the federal police agency to probe its alleged involvement with two other companies in illegal iron ore mining in the southern state of Karnataka.

Among gainers, shares in Jubilant Foodworks (JUBI.NS) added 7.6 percent after CLSA upgrades the stock to "buy" from "outperform," citing optimism about its growth for Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts stores.

Shares of SKS Microfinance SKSM.NS ended 10.4 percent higher after the cabinet approved a bill to bring microlenders under the central bank's oversight and away from more stringent state government rules.

(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)