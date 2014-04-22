People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex hits a fresh high of 22,853.03, while the Nifty scales a new peak of 6,838. The indices are trading marginally higher in afternoon trade.

Capital goods shares continue to gain for the second straight day, with Larsen and Toubro (LART.NS) gaining 1.9 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) adding 0.2 percent.

Overseas investors underpin sentiment, as they continue to buy Indian shares for the second straight session. Foreign investors bought shares worth of 2.13 billion rupees ($35.22 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed, adding to $67.58 million on Thursday.

(Reporting by Indulal P)