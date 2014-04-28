People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, retreating from record highs hit on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) and choppy global markets.

Investors also remained wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet starting Tuesday, coming at a time of continued tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Although hopes for a recovery in the economy and that the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi will win elections continue to support shares, upcoming earnings results could keep trading volatile.

Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) is scheduled to report its results later in the day, while Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) would be announcing its January-March results on Tuesday.

"Indian markets would continue to gain. Focus would be Modi and his track record first and earnings later," said Samir Arora, founder & fund manager at Helios Capital from Singapore.

The Nifty lost 0.32 percent, or 21.50 points, at 6,761.25, marking its lowest close since April 16 and retreating from a record high of 6,869.85 hit on Friday.

The Sensex fell 0.25 percent, or 56.46 points, to 22,631.61, its lowest close since April 17, and below its all-time high of 22,939.31 hit on Friday.

Recent outperforming blue chips retreated, with Larsen & Toubro ending down 1.6 percent after gaining 4.7 over the previous two weeks. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS) lost 1.1 percent.

ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) fell 1.8 percent, adding to Friday's 2.73 percent drop, while Ambuja Cements India Ltd (ABUJ.NS) closed 4.3 percent lower after slumping 4.4 percent in the previous session on continued disappointment over their quarterly earnings last week.

Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) fell 1.2 percent on caution ahead of its January-March earnings due on Tuesday.

However, among stocks that gained, Fulford India Ltd FULF.BO, a domestic subsidiary of Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), jumped 20 percent to its maximum daily limit, after it approved a delisting offer from its parent company.

Agrichemicals and pesticides firm UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) ended higher 20 percent after marking its highest level since its demerger from Uniphos Enterprises Ltd (UNPH.NS) in January 2004.

