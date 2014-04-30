Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is up 0.82 percent, while the Nifty is 0.86 percent higher, recovering after three sessions of falls. ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) shares gain 1.2 percent, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is up 1.3 percent on value buying.
Overseas investors bought shares worth 2.89 billion rupees ($47.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling 51.20 billion rupees for 2014 so far.
Shares of Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), India's top mobile phone carrier, up 1.3 percent after the company reported a surge in quarterly profit, in line with expectations.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.