People look at a large screen displaying the benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is up 0.82 percent, while the Nifty is 0.86 percent higher, recovering after three sessions of falls. ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) shares gain 1.2 percent, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is up 1.3 percent on value buying.

Overseas investors bought shares worth 2.89 billion rupees ($47.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling 51.20 billion rupees for 2014 so far.

Shares of Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), India's top mobile phone carrier, up 1.3 percent after the company reported a surge in quarterly profit, in line with expectations.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)