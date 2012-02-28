NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex climbed 1.6 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-session slide, with banks and automakers leading the rise on expectations for an interest rate cut next month.

Fund managers are betting the economy would pick up pace in the coming fiscal year that start in April after slowing sharply in the current year, traders said.

"Investors who felt left out in the rally since the beginning of the year are buying since the markets have fallen in the past few sessions," said Alex Mathews, who heads research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN closed up 1.64 percent, or 285.37 points, at 17,731.12 with all but six of its components rising.

The benchmark, which fell 5.3 percent over the previous four sessions, is up 14.7 percent in 2012 on foreign fund buying of about $7.1 billion worth of shares.

A sharp slowdown in infrastructure sector output growth to 0.5 percent in January from an upwardly revised annual growth of 4.6 percent in the previous month, should pile pressure on the central bank to ease its tight policy, traders said.

The sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

Data due on Wednesday is expected to show the economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final months of 2011, a Reuters poll showed.

Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual 6.4 percent rate in the quarter to end-December, according to the poll of 26 economists. Forecasts ranged from 6.0 to 7.3 percent with a majority of them lying below the consensus.

Mathews said this would further fuel expectations for a rate cut when the central bank reviews policy on March 15.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS), the country's biggest lender, rose 5.1 percent, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gained 2.6 percent and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) added 2.9 percent.

Automakers, whose sales get a boost from cheaper credit, rallied. Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), whose products include trucks, buses, luxury brands Jaguar Land Rover and the Nano -- the world's cheapest car -- firmed 5.15 percent while carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) rose 1 percent.

Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which has the heaviest weight on the benchmark index, rose 1.93 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) advanced 0.84 percent and GAIL India (GAIL.NS) added 0.7 percent after a media report said the two state-run companies plan to offer $2 billion to acquire Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy COVE.L.

Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) and No. 2 Infosys (INFY.NS) shed 2.04 percent and 0.38 percent respectively. India's showpiece $76-billion software services industry gets most of its revenue from the United States and Europe.

The 50-share NSE index .NSEI rose 1.79 percent to 5,375.50. In the broader market, there were about 6 gainers for every loser on a volume of 863 million shares.

Elsewhere, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.01 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* GVK Power and Infrastructure (GVKP.NS) rose 8.1 percent to 17.30 rupees after the Mint newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the company is in talks with UK-based BG Group BG.L to sell stake in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast. GVK denied any deal of a stake sale.

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS) closed up 6.6 percent at 114.30 rupees after news channel ET Now cited sources as saying that Tokyo-headquartered NEC Corp is in talks to buy out the software services provider.

* JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) rose 4.6 percent to 793.85 rupees after the company's January crude steel production increased 39 percent on the year.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)