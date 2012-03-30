A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI India's stock market rallied on the last day of the quarter to post its first weekly rise in six, as lenders gained after the RBI's surprise bond purchases were seen helping inject liquidity into the sector.

Year-end portfolio management was also helping the index, with the banking sector up almost 25 percent for the quarter, making it one of the top performing sectors from January to March.

Comments from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee that buyers of participatory notes, or derivatives that had sparked anxiety about taxation for foreign investors, failed to soothe concerns, as it left open the prospect of taxing the foreign institutional investor selling those securities.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.8 percent to 17,370.45 points. The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 2.3 percent lower at 5,295.55.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)