Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
The NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.
The broader NSE Nifty lost 1.01 percent to end at 9,429.45, posting its biggest fall since January 20. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.73 percent at 30,434.79, its biggest fall since May 5.
Both indexes had hit record highs in each of the previous three sessions.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.