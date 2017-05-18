The NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.

The broader NSE Nifty lost 1.01 percent to end at 9,429.45, posting its biggest fall since January 20. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.73 percent at 30,434.79, its biggest fall since May 5.

Both indexes had hit record highs in each of the previous three sessions.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)