Nifty index rose to its highest in more than 15 months on Wednesday as sentiment turned positive after the central government and states made some progress on the Goods and Services Tax bill.

The broader Nifty index ended up 0.29 percent to 8,615.80 points after earlier hitting its highest since April 17, 2015.

The benchmark BSE Sensex index gained 0.17 percent to 28,024.33 points after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10, 2015.

