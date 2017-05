People look at a screen on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares reversed early losses to end higher on Thursday, with IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd contributing to majority of the gains.

The Nifty closed 0.1 percent higher at 8,778.40, while the Sensex also gained 0.1 percent to close at 28,329.70.

Both indexes had fallen as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session.

The Nifty posted two consecutive sessions of gains, while the Sensex snapped two straight days of losses.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)