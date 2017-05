A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, reversing two consecutive sessions of falls, with Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) among top gainers after its unit Jaguar Land Rover reported favourable quarterly figures on Friday.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.43 percent higher at 27,902.66 while the broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.41 percent to 8,607.45.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)