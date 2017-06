A stock broker works on his terminal during trading hours at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty rose more than 2 percent on Friday on hopes the government will retain the support of the Samajwadi Party, a key ally, and announce additional reform measures, including allowing more foreign investment in the insurance sector.

Banks led the gains. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 4.3 percent, while State Bank of India rose 3 percent as of 0639 GMT.

The Nifty was up 2.2 percent, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 2 percent.

