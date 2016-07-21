A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell on Thursday to post their biggest daily percentage loss in four weeks after earnings from HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised some concerns about bad loans ratios in the sector.

HDFC Bank fell 0.3 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 2.8 percent. Both banks hit record highs earlier in the session

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.74 percent to 27,710.52.

The broader NSE Nifty lost 0.65 percent to end at 8,510.10, retreating after hitting its highest since August 6 in the previous session.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)