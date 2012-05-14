MUMBAI The Sensex fell for a fifth session in row on Monday as higher-than-expected inflation reduced the prospects of further interest rate cuts, while a spike in global risk aversion further dented sentiment.

Trading was also marked by an issue with the confirmation of orders in the National Stock Exchange's Nifty futures, though trading later resumed as normal.

Banks were among the leading decliners on Monday, with HDFC (HDBK.NS) down 2.22 percent. Among blue chips, Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) fell 2.32 percent.

The Sensex provisionally fell 0.59 percent to 16,196.41 points, also marking its lowest since January 16.

The Nifty provisionally lost 0.43 percent to 4,907.80 points.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)