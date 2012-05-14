Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains as traders bet lower inflation data, due later in the day, sets up the prospect of monetary easing.

Banks and autos lead gains: ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) up 1.3 percent and Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) shares were up 1.6 percent.

Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) shares gain 1.1 percent ahead of Jan-March earnings.

Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of Indian equities for a second day in a row as of Friday, for a total of 5 billion rupees, reversing three days of selling.

The inflation rate seen easing to 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago.