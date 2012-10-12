Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.35 percent while the 50-share Nifty .NSEI is down 0.28 percent on caution ahead of corporate earnings.

Shares in Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's No.2 software exporter, falls 6.9 percent after the company's revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March failed to meet market expectations.

However, the company's revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year does not include the revenue from Lodestone Holding AG, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday.

HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), which is expected to post a near 30 percent rise in net profit in the September quarter later in the day, gains 0.9 percent.