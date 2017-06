Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.6 percent, while the 50-share index Nifty gains 0.65 percent, led by IT stocks. IT stocks were helped by weaker rupee and hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Fed after data showed cooling U.S. growth.

Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 1.5 percent. Valuations also playing a role, as shares still down about 12 percent from the day before it disappointed investors with its revenue forecasts.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)