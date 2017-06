Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 1.11 percent, while the Nifty is down 1.04 percent after Infosys (INFY.NS) cut its guidance for the fiscal year.

Infosys shares drop 9.4 percent, while Tata Consulting Services (TCS.NS) falls 1.1 percent ahead of its earnings results due later in the day.

Global risk aversion also weighs after a surprise rate cut from South Korean and an unexpected slump in Australian employment deepened worries about global economic growth.