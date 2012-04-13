Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty gave up most of their early gains, due to selling pressure in IT stocks led by Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) after its FY13 guidance of 8-10 growth in dollar revenue missed the market's estimates.

Infosys, India's No.2 software services exporter, posted a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the current fiscal year due to an uncertain global economy and currency volatility.

Infosys fell 9.28 percent, Tata Consultancy Services 4 percent and Wipro (WIPR.NS) more than 3 percent.

Among gainers, banking stocks such as ICICI Bank and State Bank Of India supported the Nifty on rate cut hopes after weaker-than-expected IIP numbers.

India's biggest energy conglomerate, Reliance Industries was up on bargain hunting after underperforming the benchmark index in 2012, traders said.

JPMorgan reinitiated coverage of Reliance Industries with an "Underweight" rating.

India's main BSE index .BSESN was down 0.02 percent, while the NSE index was up 0.12 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)