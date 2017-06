Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex was down 0.21 percent, while the 50-share Nifty loses 0.12 percent. Technology shares were amongst the top decliners with the IT Index down 3 percent.

Provisional data showed foreign investors were net sellers of 6.30 billion rupees in Indian equities on Monday, even as Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the General Anti-Avoidance Rule would be delayed until fiscal 2013/14.