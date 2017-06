A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market eye - The Sensex and the Nifty gain around 1 percent, tracking higher Asian shares and a recovery in the rupee from a record low.

The Sensex closed on Wednesday at its lowest since January 12.

Foreign investors will be key for the markets' outlook, analyst say. On Wednesday they sold net 5.47 billion rupees, according to provisional exchange data. For the month they are net buyers worth 8.56 billion rupees.

Cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) gains 3 percent, while lenders also higher, with HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) up 1.5 percent.