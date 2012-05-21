MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday to post its third consecutive daily gain as lenders extended a rally after State Bank of India's strong earnings at the end of last week boosted the outlook for the sector.

However, sentiment remained weak. Consumer good stocks such as ITC (ITC.NS) fell to profit-taking after outperforming over recent months, a potentially worrisome development given defensive sectors had been among the recent winners.

Market concerns have risen as Greece's political uncertainty casts a deep shadow over the euro zone, helping spark steep falls in the rupee, which on Monday hit its fourth consecutively daily all-time low against the dollar.

The rupee has declined 12.2 percent since its yearly peak to the dollar on February 2012, while the BSE Sensex has fallen 8.8 percent in the same period. Both markets are known to track each other's directions.

"Rupee is the lead indicator for the market as well as the economy at this point, if rupee weakens more it can unnerve some more positions in the market," said Paras Adenwala, chief investment officer of Capital Portfolio Advisors

The Sensex ended up 0.2 percent at 16,183.26 points, marking its third consecutive daily gain, though the index is still down 6.5 percent for the month.

The Nifty added 0.3 percent to 4,906.05 points.

The volatility in the rupee, which hit an all-time low after the stock markets had closed, reflects the growing worries about India's economic outlook.

Morgan Stanley cut its India's 2012 economic growth forecast to 6.3 percent from its prior 6.9 percent forecast, saying the country's "bad" growth mix -- a combination of high national deficit and a policy of supporting consumption while private investment slows -- has reached its limits.

Still, the gains in banks helped support broader shares on Monday.

State Bank of India rose 3.6 percent, after already gaining 5 percent on Friday when it posted better-than-expected earnings.

CLSA and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy", citing asset quality improvements and the recent under-performance in shares.

Other banks also extended a rally, with India's biggest private lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) ending up 0.7 percent.

Shares in Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS) surged 8 percent after saying this weekend it swung to a Jan-March net profit of 3.3 billion rupees from a small loss a year ago.

Shares in broadcast player TV Today Network (TVTO.NS), jumped by its daily limit of 20 percent, after Aditya Birla Group said on Friday it will buy a 27.5 percent stake in unlisted parent company, Living Media India Ltd.

However, among decliners, India's NSE consumer goods sub-index fell 1.4 percent.

Cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) lost 2 percent, and has now lost 7.1 percent s ince hitting a record high on April 27. Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) lost 1.4 percent, having lost some 3.1 percent since its record high on May 10.

Other blue chips also fell, with software services exporter Infosys (INFY.NS) ending down 1.8 percent.

(Editing by Rafael Nam)