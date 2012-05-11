MUMBAI The Sensex fell to its lowest since January 16 on Friday after a disappointing March factory output added to the prevailing risk aversion, though some hopes for monetary easing next month provided support.

Blue chips have extended a rout, with shares in ITC Ltd (ITC.NS), the largest cigarette maker in India, ending down 1.9 percent. Infosys (INFY.NS) fell 1.4 percent.

The Sensex provisionally fell 0.73 percent to 16,300.42 points, marking a fourth consecutive losing session.

The Nifty provisionally lost 0.72 percent to 4,928.90 points.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)