Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.1 percent, recovering after falling on Tuesday to its lowest since January 18. The 50-share Nifty is flat.

ITC (ITC.NS) gains 4.8 percent after slumping 8.9 percent over seven consecutive sessions, as analysts say the changes to the pricing methodology for an excise duty announced in March is seen as a positive for cigarette manufacturers. (Read story, ITC shares recover; Citi raises target price, clickhere )

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) gains 2.5 percent and Wipro (WIPR.NS) rises 0.9 percent on bargain-hunting after fall in the previous session. *

Other blue chips also recovering. Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) gains 1.5 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) advances 2.1 percent after trading close to its October 2008 lows on Monday.