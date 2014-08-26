A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty edged lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as firms including Jindal Steel and Power extended their slump after a Supreme Court ruling on coal allocation, while lenders fell due to concerns over their loan exposure.

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the allocation of more than 200 coal blocks since 1993 was illegal and analysts warned any mass cancellation could have a wider corporate and economic impact.

But broader losses on Nifty were capped as defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) rose as investors cut risk in portfolios amid uncertainty over the coal allocation ruling and ahead of the expiry of derivatives on Thursday.

"The coal block surprise seems discounted now but it will remain as a hangover on markets till the final judgement comes from the Supreme Court," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

The broader Nifty fell 0.02 percent, or 1.55 points, to end at 7,904.75, retreating further from a record high of 7,968.25 hit on Monday.

Still, the Nifty managed to close above the psychologically important 7,900 level.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.02 percent, or 5.79 points, to end at 26,442.81.

Coal users fell further, following a broad sell-off on Monday after the ruling, which jeopardised projects built around the blocks and threatens to exacerbate a shortage of the fuel.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) fell 6.5 percent, adding to Monday's 13.9 percent slump. Tata Power (TTPW.NS) fell 2.8 percent after the company said the Supreme Court ruling includes the Tubed, Mandakini coal blocks allotted to the company.

Reliance Power (RPOL.NS) fell 6.9 percent, while Adani Power (ADAN.NS) lost 6.4 percent.

Among lenders that have exposure to the power sector, State Bank of India lost 0.4 percent, Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) lost 1.1 percent and Union Bank (UNBK.NS) lost 3.4 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) ended down 2.5 percent on equity dilution concerns due to a potential share sale by the government.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd (MRTI.NS) fell 1.2 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) lost 0.8 percent after the Competition Commission of India imposed penalties on car makers.

However, Tata Steel (TISC.NS) gained 2.5 percent, recovering after a 4.8 percent fall on Monday. Analysts said the company would not be hurt by the ruling on coal allocations.

Meanwhile, defensive stocks rose, with cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) gaining 0.9 percent and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) closing up 1.3 percent.

