A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Markets to take opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Financial markets will remain closed on Friday for a local holiday, with trading to resume on Monday.

The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a 61.90 to 62.50 per dollar range next week.

Traders expect the bidding interest from importers to continue but exporters are likely to sell at every uptick, they say.

Benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in 7.65 to 7.80 percent range next week.

Retail price inflation data on Thursday will be another key factor markets will watch out for.

The Nifty is seen in 8,600-9,100 range in near term.

8,600 seen as key support on the 50-shares index.

Foreign flows, updates on telecom auction would be on watch.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

No fixed date: December-quarter current account deficit data

Thurs: February retail price inflation data due at 5:30 p.m.

January industrial production data due at 5:30 p.m.

Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)