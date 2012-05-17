People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex rose on Thursday on the back of some bargain hunting, while Reliance Industries rose after it increased the pace of its share buybacks, but sentiment remained broadly weak after the rupee hit a new record low.

But Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) and Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) dropped on earnings worries, weighing down on the broader indexes.

The Sensex rose 0.25 percent to 16,070.48 points, recovering somewhat after closing at a four-month low on Wednesday.

The Nifty added 0.25 percent to 4,870.20 points.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) was one of the major gainers, with shares ending up 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)