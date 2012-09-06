MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally ended higher as investors stayed away from big bets in a volatile session ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which may announce new policies to contain the euro zone crisis.

ECB chairman Mario Draghi is set to unveil his plan on saving the euro later in the day.

Technology shares were leading the gainers: Infosys (INFY.NS) ended up 3.54 percent, while Wipro (WIPR.NS) added 4.67 percent.

The benchmark BSE index .BSESN provisionally rose 0.24 percent. The 50-share NSE index .NSEI also ended up 0.24 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)