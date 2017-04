A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye – The BSE Sensex fell 0.35 percent, while the Nifty lost 0.39 percent.

Investors booked profit after the indexes hit record highs for a fourth straight session on Wednesday. Thursday was a market holiday.

Banking stocks led the fall, with State Bank of India losing 1.3 percent and HDFC Bank falling 1.4 percent.

Ranbaxy Laboratories fell as much as 4.4 percent after the U.S. FDA revoked approvals for some drugs.

Asian shares edge down ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day.