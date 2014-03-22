A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged higher in thin-volume trading on a special trading session on Saturday, as gains in healthcare stocks were offset by profit taking in metals.

The benchmark Sensex closed 0.01 percent higher at 21,755.32 points while the broader Nifty closed 0.03 percent higher at 6,494.90 points, staying away from record highs hit early in the week due to inflows of overseas funds.

Pharmaceutical companies gained with Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) closing 1.77 percent higher and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gained 0.7 percent on value-buying.

Some of the recent outperformers such as metals saw selling pressure. Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) closed 1.9 percent lower after gaining 3.28 percent on Friday.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Michael Perry)