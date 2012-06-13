People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex is down around 0.12 percent, while the Nifty lost around 0.08 percent, as traders await inflation data on Thursday.

The wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year. High WPI could complicate the case for the widely expected rate cuts at the RBI's policy meeting on Monday.

Auto shares, which had gained on expectations for a rate cut, falter: Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) down 1.8 percent, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) loses 1 percent.

Banks flat to lower after recent gains: HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) down 0.5 percent, SBI Bank flat on day.

The near-month derivative contract for NSE index at Singapore Exchange falls 0.3 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan adds 0.2 percent.

