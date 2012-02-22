MUMBAI The BSE Sensex faltered after a firm start on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the main index climbed to its highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session.

"There is a feeling that the market has run-up too much," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive officer of Unicon Financial Intermediaries. "Valuations are stretched, and there could be a correction."

At 10:46 a.m. (0516 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.38 percent at 18,358.14, with 14 of its components in the red.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), which had risen sharply over the past few weeks, led the drop. State Bank was down 3.2 percent and ICICI shed 2.4 percent.

The BSE index has gained about 19 percent since the end of December, powered by foreign portfolio investments of more than $4.4 billion, on expectations the central bank would ease monetary policy and company earnings would pick up in the coming months.

Energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose 1.3 percent after the company said late on Tuesday it finalised a joint venture with Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical company, to build a butyl rubber plan in India.

Sun Pharmaceutical (SUN.NS) was up 1.8 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it reached a temporary deal to import a cancer drug from the Indian drugmaker.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gained 1.4 percent, rising a for a second day after a newspaper reported on Monday Gulf wealth funds have pledged to buy shares in the state-run oil explorer.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.45 percent at 5,582.10. In the broader market, there were 912 losers against 474 gainers on volume of about 436 million shares.

Elsewhere in Asia, shares slipped as relief over Greece's latest bailout turned to doubts that the debt-stricken country can keep to its austerity programme and concern about rising oil prices.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.13 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.85 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Refiner Essar Oil ESRO.NS fell 0.6 percent after Citigroup downgraded it to 'neutral' from 'buy' and slashed its earnings per share forecast, citing heightened risk caused by a court ruling on tax liability.

* Bank of India (BOI.NS) rose 2.8 percent, a day after its board approved raising funds by issue of 70 million shares to the government and Life insurance Corp of India on preferential basis.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

Lanco Infratech (LAIN.NS) with 55.4 million shares

Unitech (UNTE.NS) on 33.95 million shares

Sulzon Energy (SUZL.NS) on 21.9 million shares

(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)