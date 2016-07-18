A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares closed lower for a second consecutive session as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, after rising earlier on positive sentiment due to a good monsoon.

The NSE Nifty fell 0.38 percent to end at 8,508.70 after earlier gaining as much as 0.54 percent.

The BSE Sensex lost 0.32 percent to close at 27,746.66, after rising as much as 0.64 percent.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 0.9 percent, ending down for a second session after surging 11.7 percent this month as of July 14.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)