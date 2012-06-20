Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex rises 0.2 percent, while the broader 50-share Nifty adds 0.3 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares, as investors hope for additional U.S. monetary stimulus measures.

The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with expectations high the U.S. central bank will extend its bond-buying programme.

Hopes for government fiscal measures also support: state-owned oil companies rise for a second day rose on hopes for a diesel price hike.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) rises 1.6 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) rises 0.8 percent.