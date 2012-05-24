Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty were trading around 1 percent higher after the steep hike in petrol prices fuelled hopes prices for diesel and LPG will also be raised.

A government committee headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene prices, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs says it expects limited hikes of about 3 rupees a litre in diesel, 50 rupees per cylinder in LPG, and possibly 2 rupees a litre in kerosene.

CLSA in a note says an "ad-hoc price increase" in other fuels "is just a matter of time."

ONGC (ONGC.NS) up around 6 percent while Oil India (OILI.NS) up nearly 2 percent.

