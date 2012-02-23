MUMBAI The BSE Sensex eased early on Thursday on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece.

State Bank of India rose more than 2 percent after an official at the country's top lender said the bank has not given further loans to debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS), which fell more than 11 percent in opening trade.

Mobile operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) fell 3.6 percent after South Africa-based Econet Wireless filed a suit on Wednesday seeking at least $3.1 billion in damages from Bharti in a dispute over the ownership of its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria.

At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was down 0.1 percent at 18,137.06, with 16 of its components falling.

The broader 50-share NSE index was also down 0.1 percent at 5,500.75.

(Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)