MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 1.8 percent on Thursday, its biggest single day gain since March 30, after the steep hike in petrol prices sparked hopes of similar hikes in other fuels, pushing up energy stocks such as ONGC.

A government committee headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene prices, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) rose 6.1 percent ahead of the crucial meeting.

The BSE Sensex provisionally rose 1.84 percent to 16,242.23 points.

The broader 50-share Nifty rose 1.77 percent to 4,921.40 points.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)