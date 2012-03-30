People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex extended gains after the finance minister said holders of P-notes would have no tax liability, but analysts said markets needed more clarity about the wider tax stance for foreign investors.

Analysts said the uncertainty about taxation for foreign investors extended beyond participatory notes, or P-notes, which are derivative products sold to overseas investors that mimic the performance of an underlying Indian security.

A couple of recent provisions announced by the government has raised fears a broad swath of foreign investors could be taxed, from buyers of funds and exchange traded funds to P-note holders.

"Clarification is required on FII taxation, not just P-note holders," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money.

"Clarification should come in soon. (The) government should not leave things to market interpretation."

The 30-share benchmark BSE index rose 1.7 percent, while the 50-share Nifty index gained 1.9 percent.

Foreign investors have sold a net of around 11 billion rupees in the week to Thursday, according to provisional stock exchange data.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)