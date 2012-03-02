India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex provisionally closed 0.34 percent higher in choppy trade on Friday, with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) leading the gains.
The benchmark provisionally added 59.42 points to end at 17,643.39, with 16 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 0.36 percent to 5,358.95.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.