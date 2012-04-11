People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The BSE Sensex and Nifty retraced some of their earlier losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday, tracking positive opening of European equities.

Money was seen moving into pharmaceutical stocks like Strides Arcolab STAR.NS, Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) and Piramal Healthcare (PIRA.NS) on the back of drug approvals and expectations of the same.

Strides Arcolab shares surged as much as 5.9 percent after it got USFDA nod for Vancomycin capsules. Ranbaxy shares also gained on hopes of generic Sotret launch in U.S. under an exclusive deal with Cipher Pharmaceuticals DND.TO.

Piramal Healthcare said it got European approval for cartilage repair product.

Earlier, stocks fell nearly 1 percent as lenders were hit by rising doubts about whether the central bank will cut rates next week, which exacerbated concerns over a sector facing an acute liquidity crunch and lower lending due to high interest rates.

However, bank shares recovered later on talk that the Reserve Bank of India may cut the cash reserve ratio at its April 17 policy.

State Bank of India was up 0.3 percent, after falling 1.6 percent in early trade.

Cement stocks extended their fall to become the top losers in futures and options market on rumours that Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ruling on alleged cartelisation by companies is expected shortly.

The main BSE Index was last down 0.4 percent, while the NSE index lost 0.5 percent.

