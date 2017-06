MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose more than 1 percent in early trade, led by sectors such as banks and real estate, after the RBI's surprise bond purchases was seen helping to ease the tight liquidity that had been constraining the sector.

Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operation on Friday.

State Bank of India rose 1.4 percent in morning trade, while ICICI Bank firmed 2.4 percent.

The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.1 percent, while the 50-share Nifty index gained 1.2 percent.

