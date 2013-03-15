A man walks past a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Kolkata May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and the Nifty should trade in a range ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday, with analysts expecting the central bank to lower interest rates by 25 basis points.

A rate cut could spark gains after recent volatility in shares following the 2013/14 budget, unveiled last month, largely disappointed investors.

Given the high cash deficit, analysts do not rule out a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio.

The government is also set to announce its borrowing calendar for the first half of the fiscal year on Monday.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH :-

Monday: April-Sept government borrowing calendar

Tuesday: RBI policy review

Wednesday: Money supply data

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)