Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/files

Reuters Market Eye - Continued strong foreign flows could lead Sensex, Nifty to re-touch record highs, although caution is likely to set in in the lead-up to the RBI's policy review on April 1.

The expiry of monthly derivative contracts on March 27 could also keep trading volatile.

Global factors are also becoming a factor after markets were jolted by expectations of earlier-than-expected hikes in U.S. interest rates after a media briefing by Fed Chair Janet Yellen this week.

Still, continued foreign buying could help underpin sentiment. Overseas funds have been net buyers of $1.44 billion worth of shares so far this month, regulatory data shows.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Monday: The Supreme Court to hear appeal to ban iron ore mining

in Odisha

Supreme Court to hear Reliance gas pricing petition

Thursday: Monthly derivatives contract expiry

(Reporting by Indulal P)