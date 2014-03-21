UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
Reuters Market Eye - Continued strong foreign flows could lead Sensex, Nifty to re-touch record highs, although caution is likely to set in in the lead-up to the RBI's policy review on April 1.
The expiry of monthly derivative contracts on March 27 could also keep trading volatile.
Global factors are also becoming a factor after markets were jolted by expectations of earlier-than-expected hikes in U.S. interest rates after a media briefing by Fed Chair Janet Yellen this week.
Still, continued foreign buying could help underpin sentiment. Overseas funds have been net buyers of $1.44 billion worth of shares so far this month, regulatory data shows.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Monday: The Supreme Court to hear appeal to ban iron ore mining
in Odisha
Supreme Court to hear Reliance gas pricing petition
Thursday: Monthly derivatives contract expiry
(Reporting by Indulal P)
