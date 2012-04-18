People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty headed for a third session of gains as lenders and auto shares extended a recent rally after the RBI's aggressive cut in the repo rate on Tuesday.

"Deposit and lending rates will be cut, costs will come down for individuals and companies," HDFC securities said in a note.

If the gains, hold, it would mark the longest winning streak for Indian markets since the three sessions of gains from March 30 to April 2.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) gained 2 percent, while private lender HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) rose 1.05 percent.

The NSE's bank index has gained 33 percent this year, and is up 3 percent for the week, outperforming the broader Nifty in both instances.

The Sensex was up 0.71 percent, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.76 percent at 5329.80 points.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)